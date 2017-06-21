Kim Kardashian West Was Actually Pregnant in That NSFW Selfie Censor Bar 'Gram

Lara Walsh
Jun 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Few can forget the nearly nude bathroom selfie that Kim Kardashian West posted to Instagram last year—after all, the NSFW shot, which proclaimed that the social media mogul had "nothing to wear," sparked a media frenzy and pretty much broke the Internet.

Now, the mom of two is dishing on some unknown details behind the viral naked snap, and the surprising reason behind its purpose.

While making an appearance on The View on Tuesday to promote her new KKW Beauty makeup line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed, "I was actually pregnant in that photo. I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back."

The 36-year-old, who was expecting son, Saint, at the time, continued: "I thought, 'You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,' so I took a pic."

The reality star has been known for taking a kurve-flaunting selfie every now and again, and said that she still doesn't understand the backlash she received from the nude photo.

"[I] truly was baffled when people still cared," Kim K remarked. "They have seen me naked 500 times."

Watch Kardashian West talk about the epic photo, as well as her workout routine and eating habits in the clip above. 

