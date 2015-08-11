Kim Kardashian Defends Her Growing Baby Bump on Instagram with a Nude Photo 

Kim Kardashian hears the haters, but she's not letting them get her down. Today, the reality star and mom-to-be shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram to shut down all of the negative talk around her growing baby bump one and for all.

"First they say I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate," she captioned the photo (below). "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me!"

Kardashian has not been shy about flaunting her baby bump in a variety of skin-tight ensembles during her pregnancy, and we have to say her confidence is inspiring. Keep up the stylish maternity looks, Kim.

