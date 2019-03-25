Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Twin in Snakeskin at Kanye's Sunday Service

At the Church of Kanye, anything goes when it comes to fashion. Mr. West, who has been moonlighting as a pastor these past several weeks, is known for keeping it casual in a hoodie or T-shirt and jeans when preaching the gospel. Meanwhile, his wife, Kim Kardashian, and eldest daughter, North West, see the Sunday service as an opportunity to redefine the traditional church wardrobe.

Case in point: This Sunday, the mother-daughter duo twinned in matching snakeskin ensembles — not your typical Sunday best attire. But, hey, it's the Kardashians and they do what they want.

On Kim's Snapchat, she posted a video of little North dancing up a storm to the church choir's performance of Kanye's hit song "Amazing" in head-to-toe snakeskin. Copying the trend her mom first made famous, the five-year-old wore bike shorts in the python pattern with an identical long-sleeve top. She finished off her look with a pair of black work boots.

Kardashian basically wore the same exact out in adult size, sporting an oversized snakeskin jacket and wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with tiny sunglasses and styled her dark hair pin straight.

Plenty of other fashion inspiration was to be had at the church service, thanks to the high volume of celebrity attendees in the pews, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Courtney Love.

Image zoom Julian White / SplashNews.com

We can't wait to see what sartorial surprises the parishioners have up their sleeves next Sunday.