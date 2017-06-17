North West Got the Cutest Bday Gift—Guess What It Is? 

North West turned four on Thursday and naturally, mom Kim Kardashian West went all out. The birthday girl had a party at Chuck E. Cheese followed by a celebratory meal with family at the popular 50's diner, Ruby's. The lucky four-year-old was also gifted a tiny Pomeranian puppy. Kim took to Snapchat to display the palm sized pooch for her millions of followers. "This dog is so tiny!"

The beauty mogul and mother-of-two cooed while the little yellow ball of fur panted in her lap. "What should we name you cutie?" Kim repeatedly asked while posing demurely with the pup.

As the yet-to-be-named dog scampered across the floor, it let out several tiny yelps and played with Kardashian West. It is noteworthy that North's aunt Kourtney shared similar Snapchats with equally small looking Pomeranian dogs. Hopefully North's cousin and super BFF Penelope received a matching puppy!

On the big day Kim and several Kardashian-Jenner family members Instagrammed their birthday wishes for the much loved four-year-old.

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

happy birthday to this cutie 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

One of the sweet messages was by North's maternal grandmother Kris Jenner. "Lovey" as she is called by all her grandchildren wrote, "Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo"

Aww!