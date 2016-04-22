Kim Kardashian and North West Don Matching Braids & Chokers on Girls' Day Out

When Kim Kardashian West and daughter North spend the day together, they like to do it in style, which usually means rocking matching looks. True to form, Kardashian has shared the sweetest mother-daughter photo from the pair's latest "girls day" and they've matched their outfits and hair looks right down to the detail.

In the close-up, Kardashian can be seen sporting the braided 'do she's been wearing faithfully as her off-duty hair look since giving birth to Saint, and so naturally, her little girl is wearing them, too. The pair is also rocking matching chokers—a Kardashian-Jenner go-to accessory.

kimkardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Rocks a Nude Bodysuit in Iceland

The 2-year-old and her mom were enjoying a day getting creative, snapped heading to Color Me Mine ceramics studio in Los Angeles where they painted pottery.