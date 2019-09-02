Kim Kardashian Is Being Mom-Shamed for Letting Her Daughter North Wear Hoop Earrings

Reflecting on her recent family getaway to the Bahamas, Kim Kardashian decided to post a photo of herself and North West sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment beachside. While the picture of the pair pinky-promising to remain BF4L is innocent enough, critics still found something to complain about.

"Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!," Kim captioned the snapshot of her and North — who is wearing a gold swimsuit with neon shorts and oversize hoop earrings — interlocking fingers. Concerned fans immediately aired their grievances with the mother of four, explaining how North's choice in jewelry is not age-appropriate.

"Kim dress your kid according to her age. This is sooo not ok. Hoops seriously?" one user wrote. "Let her be a kid! Don’t make her older than she should be! Your only a kid once!," another exclaimed.

Meanwhile, other upset followers were more troubled by the possibility of the earrings stretching out her lobes. "Ok I never say anything bad regarding anyone’s kids, but, North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6? They’re gonna pull on her little holes," a mom-shamer explained in the comments section of the post.

Before everyone fully freaks out, let's consider the possibility that the hoops aren't even North's, and that she borrowed them from aunt Khloé who was photographed wearing an identical pair earlier in the trip.

There's no harm with kids playing dress up while on vacation.

However, this wasn't the first time Kim (and Khloé) came under fire during the summer vacay with their children. A few weeks ago, the moms were dragged for reportedly introducing diet culture to their daughters given Khloé's caption of a cute photo of the cousins. "Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don’t count.' True: Don’t tell me twice Chi," she jokingly wrote alongside a snap of the babies eating snacks together.

Will the Kardashians ever catch a break when it comes to the parenting police?