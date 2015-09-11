North West Wears Heels and Tutu While on a Stroll With Mom Kim Kardashian

North West is taking her love for Disney princesses to the next level. While on a walk around New York City with mom Kim Kardashian West, the Frozen-obsessed toddler dressed up in a purple tutu and matching high-heeled slippers. "Casual stroll with the princess #NYFW," West captioned the adorable photo (below).

Casual stroll with the princess #NYFW 💜 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 10, 2015 at 7:42pm PDT

The mom-to-be is in Manhattan to attend shows during New York Fashion Week, where she'll surely be spotted in the front row along with her husband and daughter. After all, they do need to keep up with Kendall Jenner, who will be walking the runways this season.

