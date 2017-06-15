Kim Kardashian Celebrates North’s 4th Birthday with the Cutest Home Video

North West turns 4 years old today, and like any Kar-Jenner birthday, the famous family is celebrating with the help of some adorable social media posts.

Mom Kim Kardashian West kicked off the tributes with a sweet home video of Nori, Snapchat filters galore.

“Are you not going to get any bigger? You’re not going to get any taller. I want you to stay little forever. OK?” the reality star asks her daughter.

“K!” Northie adorably responds.

“Love you so much,” she tells her mom in another clip. “Even when you’re big you’re going to be so nice to me?” Kardashian West asks her daughter. “Yeah,” North responds.

The media mogul accompanied the video with a sweet message to her 4-year-old on her app. “Happy birthday to my mini me! I can’t believe you are 4 already. I love you so much, Northie!” she wrote.

Grandma Kris Jenner also joined in on the action with a sweet photo collage of her granddaughter. “Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North,” she said.

Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. pic.twitter.com/4S4dxd6g00 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 15, 2017

Aunt Kylie Jenner 'grammed a precious photo of her niece smiling in a purple sweatshirt and ballet slippers. “Happy birthday to this cutie,” she wrote.

happy birthday to this cutie 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

So dang cute.