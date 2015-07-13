The Product That Keeps Kim Kardashian’s and Nicole Richie’s Hair Shiny (No Matter How Often They Dye It)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Nicole Richie this past year, it’s that she’s not afraid to experiment with hair color. We’ve kept up with all the statement-making shades she’s ventured, from purple to blue to hot pink and everything in between. But now that’s she’s gone platinum blonde, we finally had to know: Is it just us, or does her hair look healthier after every dye job?

Assuming we weren’t just seeing things, we got the scoop from her colorist, Lorri Goddard, who says she mixed b3 Brazilian Bond Builder into the formula that took the star’s strands from bubblegum to beachy blonde. “This is an important component of all my color formulas, particularly blondes, as it keeps the hair strong and protects it from damage during the coloring process,” Goddard tells InStyle. “B3 also prolongs color vibrancy and prevents hair from turning brassy, plus it helps to maintain elasticity and adds softness and shine. I won’t color without it.”

RELATED: Thinking About Dyeing Your Own Hair? Achieve Salon-Worthy Results with These Pro Tips

This happens to be the same product the pro used to keep Kim Kardashian’s hair impossibly shiny and virtually damage-free, even after going blond to blonder and back to brunette, in case you needed further proof that it lives up to its claims. To achieve similar results, head to brazilianbondbuilder.com to find a salon location near you.

If you’re interested in taking Richie’s new shade for a spin this summer, Goddard has a few additional tips: “Make sure to use a good color-protecting shampoo and conditioner,” she says. “If you’re swimming, try to rinse the chlorine from your hair before lying in the sun and consider using a UVA/UVB protecting hair spray—think sunscreen for your hair.”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves

RELATED: Did Your Hair Accidentally Pick Up a Chlorine Green Tint? Here's How to Deal