Kim Kardashian Says Things Are Different With Her Newest Surrogate

With a fourth kid on the way, Kim Kardashian's describing the experience of using a surrogate for the second time as much less stressful than the first time around. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian opened up about her experience with her surrogate, noting that this time, it's a much more relaxed experience.

Kardashian is expecting her fourth child later this year and using a surrogate for the process, though it's not the same woman that carried her now one-year-old daughter, Chicago. Kardashian had difficult pregnancies with both 5-year-old North and 3-year-old Saint, so she opted to use a surrogate for her third and fourth children. She told ET that during the process with Chicago, she was stressed out and didn't know what to expect. Now that she's gone through it, however, this time around is much easier. No more late-night texts and calls.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Just Told North West Why She's Famous

"It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different," she told ET. "I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

Not only is it her second time using a surrogate, it's also her fourth child. That's a fact that she acknowledged. So, while it could be more chill because she's done it before, just about every mom will say that the process — whether it's a traditional pregnancy or not — gets easier the more times you go through it. It could be advice that she's getting from big sis Kourtney, who knows a thing or two about being pregnant.

"I feel really calm and at ease," she added. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian May Give Her Fourth Child a Surprisingly Normal Name

Some fans were surprised that Kim was up for having another kid after her first three. ET notes that she's spoken about how much she wants a big family in the past. It's also something that her husband, Kanye West, has spoken about. Sources told the show that Kim was freaking out at first — something that fans saw in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premiere — but it's clear she's calmed down since. The success of her first surrogacy could have something to do with it. The source also mentioned that this could be the last child for the couple, though anyone who manages to keep up with the Kardashians knows that things can change.

"Their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."