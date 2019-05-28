Kim Kardashian Just Chopped Off All Her Hair

From her soaking wet Met Gala hair to her pastel mermaid transformation, Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to take risks with her hair. But sometimes, you just have to go with a classic cut. Just in time for summer, she got a major hair change — and it's more or less a look we've seen on her before.

She was spotted out and and about on Tuesday, debuting a sleek, chin-length bob, parted down the middle.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Last year, she got a similar haircut, styled pretty much exactly the same way.

It's looking her take on the classic bob might be Kim's go-to warm weather haircut. Hey, if you've found something that works, why mess with it?

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrated Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary with Celine Dion

With Memorial Day weekend heralding the unofficial start of summer, it's time for a change — let Kim's new cut be your summer hair inspiration.