Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire
She's the only KarJenner with a net worth currently in the 10-figure range.
Before we had Kylie Cosmetics, Good American jeans, and the reality holy grail that is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the world had 2007 Kim Kardashian, workout DVD connoisseur, and friend of Paris Hilton.
Oh, how times have changed.
Today, Kim K is a household name, and her star-studded family has followed suit, giving the world multiple cosmetic and fashion lines in addition to über bingeable reality TV. All this attention isn't just paying off in Instagram likes, though. Kim takes that money from her efforts right to the bank, and her net worth shows it.
According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is worth $1 billion ($1,000,000,000, in case you need the overwhelming visual), up a whopping $220 million from October. The increase is due in part to the 20% sale of KKW Beauty to Coty (the same company that purchased a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics).
Between KKW Beauty, SKIMS, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals, and investments, Forbes estimates that Kardashian has waded into billionaire territory.
Of course, Kardashian isn't the first KarJenner to join the club. Kylie Jenner was decreed a billionaire in 2020, but Forbes later published a report arguing that the makeup mogul's net worth had been falsely documented and that she was not a billionaire — and perhaps never had been. Jenner's current net worth now stands at $700 million.