Kim Kardashian Ditched Her Bikini for a Neon Pink Adult Onesie

Kim Kardashian, like retirees and alligators, is living her best life in Florida right now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is spending time in Miami this week with her posse, which includes daughter North, 5, son Saint, 2, and pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban. She kicked off her Thursday afternoon with a family-friendly boat trip (which was interrupted by the paparazzi, of course). But that's not why this mini vacation caught our attention...

Paparazzi @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

Instead of Kardashian’s typical teeny-tiny designer bikinis, the 37-year-old lounged on board in a neon pink skintight Chanel jumpsuit emblazoned with the brand’s signature double Cs. Is it a swimsuit? It’s unclear — and it provoked a lot of debate at InStyle HQ. Is it fabulous beyond all description, however? YES.

AM/SplashNews.com

We never thought being likened to a stylish Teletubby would be a good thing, but Kim’s really turned us around on that.

Though we’re solidly on team neon jumpsuit, we have reason to believe Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, probably isn’t such a fan of the look. During a lengthy interview with Charlamagne Tha God in May, West explicitly shared his thoughts on branding, telling his fellow artist, “I don’t wear branding. When I see branding, I see insecurity. And I see people buying security. Buying it back through a brand. Protection, a badge. Like, don’t mess with me in high school … I got Supreme on.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s New Hair Color Is Like Nickelodeon Slime IRL

Looks like Kanye spoke too soon, because his wife is radiating confidence (and possibly blinding a dolphin or two) in this logo-covered garment.