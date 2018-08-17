Kim Kardashian’s New Hair Color Is Like Nickelodeon Slime IRL

Kim Kardashian just got slimed — well, kind of. The celebrity has a new neon green hair color, and the shade looks damn close to the bright green, gooey stuff that Nickelodeon made famous (and splattered all over kids heads) in the '80s and '90s. For the record, it's pretty amazing.

It was definitely strong enough to be the focal point of Kim K.'s outfit all on its own, but Kardashian decided to complement the change with a matching Lamborghini. No joke.

Garguibo / SplashNews.com

She debuted her dramatic hair color switch (and it's coordinating luxury ride) on her Instagram stories while out with her friends in Miami. Considering she had a chin-length bob just five days ago, Kardashian is clearly utilizing a well-made wig or a set of extensions. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, — Kardashian's mane man — was responsible for the new look.

This long and green moment probably won't be around for long, but it'll go down as one of Kardashian's most unexpected beauty moves — and that's saying something.

Oh, and just in case you were curious, Kim Kardashian has actually been Slimed before.