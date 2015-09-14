Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Sultry Maternity Style Going Strong in a Nude Dress

Kim Kardashian might be midway through her pregnancy, but the on-the-go mom hasn't slowed down for one second. In between making her way to the biggest shows at New York Fashion Week, the reality star stepped out for errands in another chic minimalist outfit.

Kardashian chose a body-hugging dress and a silk kimono cover-up in neutral shades for an N.Y.C. outing. She added contrast to the ensemble by pairing the look with black ankle strap heels and a '90s-inspired black choker. As usual, the Selfish author's hair was flawless and a nude lip complemented her sleek style.

This latest outfit is the perfect inspiration for a effortlessly polished look. To channel her refined maternity style browse our look-alike picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $55; topshop.com. Zara trench coat, $129; zara.com. Alexander Wang sandals, $475; shopbop.com. Forever 21 choker, $6; forever21.com

