Kim Kardashian Highlights Her Budding Baby Bump in a Military-Inspired Look

Kim Kardashian isn't letting pregnancy slow her down one bit. Just last night Kardashian and her baby bump took their first walk down the red carpet at the 2015 CFDA Awards and, keeping things moving, the busy mom stepped out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood earlier today.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Feathered CFDA Dress Almost Went Up in Flames

This time Kardashian gave us another peek at her changing body with none other than her signature body-hugging style. She opted for combat gear motifs with a green ribbed mididress and a matching cargo jacket thrown over her arm. She stuck with the classic neutral pallet and added tan lace-up heels and her go-to Givenchy bag. How will Mrs. West's maternity style develop in the weeks to come? We're looking forward to finding out.

PHOTOS: Maternity Style Tips You Can Learn from Kim Kardashian