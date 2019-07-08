Kim Kardashian Said She's "Never Felt Pain Like" Her Met Gala Corset

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look this year was the source of some serious controversy (as is the case with a lot of things Kim does), and now, she's admitting that it felt as uncomfy as it looked.

In a new interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, she clarified that despite rumors, she didn't have her ribs removed to fit into the ultra-cinched corset dress (“I don’t even know if that’s possible"), but it was pretty painful.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told the magazine. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

At the time, the dress caused so much drama that her trainer weighed in, writing on Instagram, "To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f*cking week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work!"

After she showed up to fashion's biggest night wearing the skintight Thierry Mugler number, critics were concerned about how her organs were faring in such a cinched dress. Corsets, after all, really can cause damage with extended wear over long periods of time.

"Long term use of corsets and waist trainers can disrupt blood flow to visceral organs, including the liver, kidney and the intestines," wellness expert and physician Dr. Taz Bhatia told InStyle last year.

Hopefully, Kim's organs didn't see too much damage after one night, but it still wasn't an easy feat to be wearing the dress through the event.

“Once we’re all at the top of the carpet we can all take a deep breath," she told Vogue of her outfit at the time. “I don’t know if I can in this corset. I honestly had to do practice. It’s a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane.”