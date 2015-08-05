Kim Kardashian Opts for a Monochromatic Look to Jet From New Orleans to L.A.

Whether you like Kim Kardashian's maternity style or not, the reality star turned media mogul has found a few steadfast fashion rules that work for her, and she's following to them. Save for a few instances, Kardashian has more or less stuck to body-hugging ensembles in head-to-toe monochrome throughout her second pregnancy, and her jet setting style on Tuesday was no different.
To fly from New Orleans to Los Angeles, Mrs. West opted for a skin-tight white dress, which she topped with a knee-length white button-down shirt and paired with strappy sandals and sunnies. And although Kardashian was only in the Big Easy for one day, she documented the whole trip on Instagram, from attending a fan's 21st birthday party to indulging in beignets at Café du Monde (a treat that the expectant mom says was worth every bite). Keep reading to see all the photos from her whirlwind trip:
