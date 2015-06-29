Kim Kardashian's Skintight Nude Jumpsuit Redefines Jet-Set Style

We’ve seen Kendall Jenner enter LAX in all-black ensembles that showcase her affinity for leggings, and now Kim Kardashian has proven that in their star-studded clan, comfort truly is key. The expectant mother stepped into London’s Heathrow airport yesterday wearing a skintight blush jumpsuit that, in true Kardashian style, highlighted her cleavage and also showed off her growing baby bump. She paired the all-in-one with nude ankle-strap sandals and topped off the look with a trench coat. The multi-hyphenate media mogul has rapidly become a globe-trotting pro, so it’s little surprise that she chose to zip on and off flights in the snug but stretchy piece. If only we could all make traveling look so effortless.

