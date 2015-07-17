Kim Kardashian's Baby Bump Takes Shape in a Fitted Gray Dress

Kim Kardashian obviously isn't a fan of the typical maternity outfit, and yesterday she proved that once again by stepping out in a body-hugging ensemble that put her growing baby bump on full display.

The soon-to-be mother of two rocked a mid-length ribbed gray dress underneath a khaki trench, which she draped over her shoulders. Rarely one to be caught in flats, the Selfish author elevated her look with high-heeled Jimmy Choo rope sandals, and she covered her eyes with her favorite Céline sunglasses.

The expectant mother hasn't slowed down for a moment during her pregnancy. Earlier this week she showed support for Caitlyn Jenner at the 2015 ESPY Awards and she has also been filming several beauty tutorials for her new website. Even in the midst of a hectic schedule she always manages to leave an impression with her outfit.

