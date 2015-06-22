Kim Kardashian's New Maternity Style Swaps Body-Hugging Pieces for Laid-back Joggers

Kim Kardashian West arrived at LAX looking casually chic as she geared up to fly to France for the Cannes Lion Festival. Of course, the expecting mother may have a more elevated definition of the word 'casual', but you have to admit this is a much more relaxed outfit than the 34-year-old's usual body-hugging uniform.

Mrs. West modeled her version of laid-back style, of course wearing only top notch designers. She paired her nude bodysuit with Haider Ackermann pants that featured a baggy silhouette, which we don't see the reality star wear too often, and to complete the look, she pulled everything together with an olive jacket, suede Hermès tote, oversized sunglasses, and Tom Ford booties. In addition to her new loose-fitting attire, it looks like the Selfish author even kept her make up to a minimal.

Take cue from Kardashian and polish your usual terminal style. If you're not up for spending a couple thousand dollars on airport gear, don't worry. We've shopped out the fashion icon's look for a fraction of the price below.

Shop the look: Zara trench coat, $99; zara.com. DMondaine bodysuit, $155; net-a-porter.com. Vince Camuto booties, $169; nordstrom.com. Oliver Peoples West sunglasses, $265; nordstrom.com. Topshop joggers, $74; topshop.com. Mango shopper bag, $60; mango.com.

