Kim Kardashian Returns to the U.S. in a Skintight Black Bodysuit

Time and again, Kim Kardashian has proven that when it comes to maternity style, her choices are anything but basic. And the outfit she wore to fly from Paris to Los Angeles on Wednesday was no different. The reality star arrived at LAX airport wearing a belly-hugging black bodysuit, which she topped off with a floor-length black cardigan, a black purse, and black sunnies. Definitely not typical.

While in Paris, the soon-to-be mother of two wasted no time in meeting up with all of her famous friends, including Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, Anthony Vauthier, and Riccardo Tisci​ of Givenchy. Kardashian even posted a photo of herself with Rousteing and wrote in the caption, "Only in Paris a short time but who else will eat all of my favorite foods with me then have pregnancy wardrobe fittings!!!!" We can't wait to see what dreamy (and, undoubtedly, revealing) outfits he creates for her.

