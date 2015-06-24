Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Barely-There Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Stripes

Kim Kardashian's second pregnancy has already met its fair share of daring maternity looks—from a sheer feathered dress to a nude latex sheath and a knit crop top—and her latest ensemble is one to add to the most memorable list.

The expectant star showed off her barely-there baby bump in head-to-stripes during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today, where she spoke at the Sudler forum about her hit mobile game, curated Instagram feed, and cultivating her personal brand.

Kardashian turned heads in a black-and-gold knit set made up of wide-leg pants and a full-length open coat, tight black top, and a delicate gold necklace—an ensemble that can only be described as bold. Only one question remains: What will she wear next?

