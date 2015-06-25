Is This Kim Kardashian's Most Daring Maternity Look Yet?

Another day, another sheer maternity look from Kim Kardashian. The expectant star stepped out for MailOnline's yacht party during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France last night, and turned heads in baby bump-baring ensemble.

For the event, Mrs. West donned a sheer lace LaQuan Smith maxidress over black undergarments. She topped off her look with black heeled sandals, and styled her hair in long waves. Kardashian clearly had a good time at the soireee, and shared a 'gram from the event (below), which she captioned: "Thank you Cannes for the fun times at the @dailymail & @mailonline Yacht party!"

Thank you Cannes for the fun times at the @dailymail & @mailonline Yacht party! #seriouslypopular A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 24, 2015 at 4:32pm PDT

But Kim wasn't the only member of her family present—the 34-year-old star was accompanied by sister Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. We only have one question: How many sheer ensembles can one person wear during a pregnancy?

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments