Kim Kardashian Dares to Wear a Crop Top While Pregnant

When it comes to maternity style, we've seen just about everything from Kim Kardashian. Whether she's rocking a sheer jumpsuit or a nude latex skintight dress, pregnancy is a no-holds-barred fashion opportunity for Kardashian, and one that she takes full advantage of. Her latest not-so-basic maternity style choice? A crop top.

On Tuesday night, the expectant mom donned a knit zip-front crop top with a matching pencil skirt for dinner with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Kardashian finished her ensemble with a sheer duster in the same neutral color, open-toe sandals, and a high ponytail. And while a crop top is far from the most outrageous thing the reality star turned media mogul has worn throughout both her pregnancies, it's definitely unexpected.

