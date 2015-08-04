Kim Kardashian's Chic Maternity Style Hits the Airport

Kim Kardashian never has an off day when it comes to style, and a Monday morning flight was no different for the chic jet-setter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star strutted through the LAX terminals wearing a collection of nude pieces. She stuck to her body-hugging mid-length style and paired a khaki skirt with a tan top. A cognac-hued leather jacket kept the expecting mother warm on her flight. For accessories, Kardashian proved that less is more with tan single-strap heels and black oversized shades.

Whether pregnant or not, the Selfish author always makes traveling in style look easy. Follow in her chic steps and shop our selection of knockout pieces below.

Courtesy

Shop the Look: Coach moto jacket, $995; coach.com. Theory tank top, $110; theory.com. Armani Collezioni pencil skirt, $323; harrods.com. Alexander Wang sandals, $475; shopbop.com. Saint Laurent sunglasses $345; ysl.com.

