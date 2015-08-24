Kim Kardashian and Mason Disick Spend the Day with a Make-a-Wish Recipient

She might have a book called Selfish, but Kim Kardashian is anything but when it comes to making her fans happy. After returning back to Los Angeles from a vacation in St. Barts, the expecting mother took her nephew Mason Disick, 5, on an adventure to make a young girl's dream come true.

A young fan named Anissa got the opportunity to meet Kardashian on Saturday, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a charity that grants the wishes of children who've been diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Of course Anissa's special day wasn't complete without a selfie with one of her favorite celebrities (above). Kardashian shared the picture with her 44 million followers on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Mason & I spent the day with this beautiful soul, Anissa! Thank you Make-a-Wish for this special day!"

On the same day, the expectant mother was spotted (above) doing a little shopping at Toys "R" Us. Kardashian's cart was filled to the brim with toys that included mermaid dolls, Lego friends, and Batman action figures.

