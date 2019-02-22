Kim Kardashian and Malika Haqq Are Throwing the Most Shade at Jordyn Woods on Their "Girls' Trip" with Khloé

If anyone could use a little T.L.C. (both the acronym and the band) it’s Khloé Kardashian. After enduring the internet-breaking Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the new mom is saying sayonara to all the drama and clearing her head with a much-needed girls’ trip.

Big sister Kim Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq were along for the ride (quite literally) on Thursday when they began ‘gramming from the backseat Khloé’s car.

In a since-deleted video added to Kim’s Instagram story, the duo lip sync to Nivea’s 2001 single “Don’t Mess with My Man.” Though the title does a good job of conveying the nature of the song (and its association with the scandal du jour), Haqq brought the message home with a solo sync to one searing line: “Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man.”

Kim and Malika’s carpool karaoke lent itself to another early-aughts R&B hit with a similar message, Brandy’s “Who Is She 2 U.”

Image zoom Noah Graham/Getty Images

Malika has been one of the most outspoken members of the extended Kar-Jenner universe. Soon after news broke of Thompson and Woods’s infidelity, Haqq commented on a video of baby Stormi that featured the caption “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s—t and out Kylie house like … ” with “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

While the Jordyn bashing is definitely understandable, we’d really like some equal-opportunity hating here. Have at Tristan, ladies — we’re ready to parse through the receipts when you are.