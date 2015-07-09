Kim Kardashian's New Wax Figure Poses for a Selfie

London's Madame Tussauds just unveiled its latest celebrity look-alike and it's none other than selfie queen Kim Kardashian. The museum got creative and honored her in the best way imaginable: with a selfie-taking wax figure, complete with a changing background.

While the Selfish author has built a reputation for taking fierce selfies, we can't neglect to mention her head-turning style. Kardashian's new sculpture holds an iPhone out in front of her to capture her outfit—a replica of the extravagant Balmain dress that the reality TV star rocked during her Paris bachelorette party.

Of course, the pearl-embellished mini is a show stopper, but what will really grab the attention of visitors is the fact that they can hop in Kardashian's selfie for an "usie." Plus, the array of available backgrounds means they can virtually travel the world with the soon-to-be mother of two. We can't begin to imagine what the museum has planned for the Kanye West wax figure due later this year.

