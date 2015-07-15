This Is What Kim Kardashian Wears to Go Bowling

Strike! If you've ever wondered what Kim Kardashian wears when she goes bowling, now you know. The expectant star was snapped on a family outing to a bowling alley in L.A. earlier this month, where she opted for an BLK Denim leather jacket over a Madeworn Guns N' Roses tee (which camouflaged her baby bump), distressed skinny jeans, and sky-high Tom Ford lace-up booties.

The brunette beauty posted a snap of herself in the outfit on Instagram yesterday (below), which she captioned: "My casual bowling look."

My casual bowling look 🎳🎶 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 14, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

The 34-year-old was filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and was joined by her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, who were also overdressed for the occasion. One thing's certain: this might be the edgiest bowling ensemble we've ever seen.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Kim Kardashian's Signature Waves

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Maternity Style Moments