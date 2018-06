Kim Kardashian was in New York this week to celebrate the launch of her new lower-priced jewelry line. “I try to find inspiration from what is on the runway,” she told the New York Times. “But I think hoops are a staple. Whether or not they are in, we always get compliments on them.” The Kim Kardashian for Bebe jewelry line, which features earrings, rings and necklaces, is available now in Bebe stores.