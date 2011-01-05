Kim Kardashian Launches Another Jewelry Line

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

The Kardashian sisters already crossed over into designer territory by creating a collection of clothes and accessories for Bebe, but now, Kim Kardashian branched out for her own venture, launching a solo jewelry collection named Belle Noel. This lineup includes statement rings, large pendant necklaces and oversize hoops (pictured) for $20 to $95, and is now available for preorder at Singer22.com.

