Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Her Most Daring Maternity Look Yet—A Skintight Latex Dress

Kelsey Glein
Jun 03, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to break every maternity style rule in the book. The mother-to-be stepped out for a Hype Energy event in Nashville, Tenn., yesterday, where she turned heads in a skintight pink latex dress that featured a plunging neckline and seamed waist. Kardashian completed her look with nude ankle-strap sandals, slicked-back strands, and a fresh pink lip. The star's ensemble highlighted her barely-there baby bump, and proved that she isn't afraid to take a major style risk.

But this isn't Kardashian's first daring maternity outfit from her just-announced second pregnancy—Mrs. West attended the CFDA Awards earlier this week in a sheer Proenza Schouler dress, and just yesterday she stepped out in New York City wearing a curve-hugging green bodycon. We can't wait to see what Kim wears next.

