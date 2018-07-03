Why Kim Kardashian Turns to Little Sis Kylie Jenner for Mom Advice

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby North in 2013, Kim's little sis Kylie Jenner was 15 years old. It might not seem like that long ago, but in just 5 short years, a lot has changed.

With more time as moms under their belts, fans might assume that Kim or Kourtney (who gave birth to eldest son Mason in 2009) are the parenting experts of the Kardashian family, but as it turns out, Kylie has become the go-to for all things baby—despite welcoming Stormi only 5 months ago. Who would've thought?

Kim told E! News' Sibley Scoles, "Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff."

Still, that doesn't mean the other parents in the family aren't consulted—after all, four out of the five sisters now have kids, and brother Rob's got a daughter, too. "Khloé and I probably have the most similar parenting style," Kim continued. "And I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids."

That bond has also brought Kim and Kourtney closer, even though the two have each been moms for years now.

"I think we're even closer now because Kourtney and I, even if we don't disagree on some parenting tips, we'll discuss them thoroughly and we respect each other's rules, but we pick up the slack for each other too," Kim said. "I know that if Kourtney's out of town, then the kids will sleep at my house and we'll plan these fun things where the kids always feel loved. We're always helping each other out."

"I definitely feel like we are more connected now especially that Khloé's back and we're hanging out with all the babies," she continued. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."

What's not to love about that?