The Kardashian-Jenner-West Clan Arrive at the 2015 VMAs, Shut Down the Red Carpet

It's not a red carpet unless there's a Kardashian-West-Jenner appearance, and did they deliver. Just days after vacaying in the Carribean, the whole clan showed up at the 2015 Video Music Awards looking as chic as they looked relaxed. And it looks as though Kimye were still in vacay mode—expectant mom Kim Kardashian traded her bronze bikini in favor for a safari-inspired cargo brown lace-up dress, while Kanye West kept it cool in a monochromatic beige look, which featured a slouchy knit layered over a tee, manpris, and his adidas Yeezy Boost sneaks in the same shade.

Getty Images North America

Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner stunned in a black long-sleeve column with a plunging neckline and criss-cross straps. Kourtney Kardashian was red-hot in a fiery wide-leg one-piece, and Kylie debuted a set of bangs in an intricate raffia mini dress with lace-up heels. Now that's a good looking carpet!

