Kim Kardashian Celebrated Mom Kris Jenner's Birthday in the Most Nostalgic Way Possible

When it comes to birthdays, no one knows how to do it up quite like the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian West took it upon herself to make mom Kris Jenner's 64th birthday one of the most memorable occasions she's ever had with a nostalgic outing for the books.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), Kim took to Instagram with photos and footage of the clan's adventures. Not only did Kim rent out the family's childhood home, but she rented a Mercedes like the one Kris used to own, complete with a recreation of her mom's "2 DIE 4" license plate to make the nostalgic rush complete.

"Today we celebrate my mom," wrote Kim alongside a photo of her with Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris posing with the Mercedes. "Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is." That much is true from what we've seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim explained how she planned a small decoy lunch for her mom, closest friends, and family, then pulled a bait and switch – the real address would be their childhood home, and "tears filled the room."

To make this special surprise come to life, Kim even remade all of the family's table settings, decorations from the same fabric from years ago, and matched the same wallpaper print. Talk about dedication!

Kim shared a video alongside the clip, which found Kris tearing up and covering her face with the "real" invitations, which everyone recognized the address in immediately.

"I did not buy it! I only rented it for the day. It is not for sale," Kim shouted over the crying room, beaming with a huge smile. It was clear she had chosen one of the best ways possible to celebrate her mom as well as how much Kris meant to the entire family.

"I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!" wrote Kim of the experience. "I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."

Kourtney Kardashian took to the comments section of the Instagram post, sharing how touched she was by Kim's gesture.

“I can’t stop crying @KimKardashian thank you for planning this for all of us, and @KrisJenner thank you for giving us the best childhood .”

She also shared a fun clip of Kris singing along to son-in-law Kanye West's "Mercy" at karaoke.

“Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included),” Kourtney wrote.

Looks like Kris had an amazing birthday indeed. How will Kim be able to top it next year?