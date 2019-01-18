Kim Kardashian’s Latest Lipstick Shade Isn’t Nude

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

I can't fathom how many nude lipsticks Kim Kardashian West owns. Her drawers are probably overflowing with various nudes in various finishes — it is her signature her look, after all. And it's her love for nudes that makes her latest KKW Beauty lipstick launch — a true red — so surprising.

While Kardashian's beauty line has lipsticks in various shades of peachy-pink, this is the brand's first foray into reds. The announcement was made via the KKW Beauty Instagram account, featuring a campaign image of Kim K.W. wearing the color.

In the campaign pic, Kim K.W. is lounging in a tub wearing the satin-finished red lipstick (as one does) with a smoky eye, her famous contour, and her hair slicked back.

According to the post, the $18 lipstick will debut with a coordinating lip liner, which will retail for for $12. Those that have access to her KKW Beauty Pop-Up at the South Coast Plaza in California are in luck because the duo will launch there first on Jan. 23.

If you don't feel like taking a road-trip to try our Kardashian's first KKW Beauty take on a true red, you can wait two days and scoop it up on Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. PST by visiting kkwbeauty.com.