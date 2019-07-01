Kim Kardashian Just Made a Major Move in Response to the Backlash Against Her Shapewear Line

Last week, Kim Kardashian introduced the new leg of her consumer empire, a shapewear line called Kimono.

Critics were quick to call out Kardashian for cultural appropriation, made all the worse by the fact that she trademarked the term “Kimono.”

After receiving extreme backlash, she defended the choice in a statement to the New York Times, explaining that the name was meant as “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment,” as well as an obvious play on her name.

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she continued.

Days later, Kim made an uncharacteristic move — she took to Instagram with a diplomatic response to the controversy, and a solution.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” she began. “I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she continued. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

No word yet on what Kimono’s new name will be, but Kim’s “fans and the public” will no doubt be up for the brainstorm.