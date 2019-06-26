Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation Again
Her new shapewear line is already facing backlash.
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced that she was launching a new line of shapewear, and as with most things Kim does, it provoked some polarizing reactions.
While some people (Chrissy Teigen included) applauded Kim for designing shapewear specifically for all our favorite high-slit dresses, other people took issue with the name of her line: Kimono.
Kimono might be a play on Kim's name, but some people pointed out that giving her shapewear and undergarment line the same name as a traditional Japanese dress could be culturally offensive.
Before long, the hashtag #KimOhNo started gaining traction as people used it to criticize Kim for the line's name. They wrote that the formal garment is an integral part of the Japanese culture, and called her use of the term disrespectful.
To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Times also reported that Kim had trademarked "Kimono", along with Kimono Body, Kimono Solutionwear, Kimono World, and Kimono Intimates. The trademarks were filed for items including clothing, underwear, headwear, luggage, dog harnesses, whips, and actual kimonos.
Of course, it's not the first time Kim has been accused of co-opting another culture — she's been called out for appropriating Black culture with her so-called "Bo Derek braids".
The reality star hasn't responded to any criticism about the Kimono line's name, but in her announcement, she called it her take on "shapewear and solutions for women that actually work."
"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she wrote, adding that the line would come in sizes from XXS-4XL, as well as in 9 shades.