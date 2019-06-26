Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation Again

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced that she was launching a new line of shapewear, and as with most things Kim does, it provoked some polarizing reactions.

While some people (Chrissy Teigen included) applauded Kim for designing shapewear specifically for all our favorite high-slit dresses, other people took issue with the name of her line: Kimono.

Kimono might be a play on Kim's name, but some people pointed out that giving her shapewear and undergarment line the same name as a traditional Japanese dress could be culturally offensive.

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Basically, what you’re doing is creating a line of underwear and calling them, ‘traditional Japanese garments’. Is that what you’re aiming for? 👘 — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Or, are you intentionally taking a Japanese word of specific and extreme cultural significance, stripping away its meaning, and appropriating it for your brand? I do hope not, but intentional or otherwise, that will be the result. That’s why many Japanese are crying foul. — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for us when our culture is diluted by names of brands that don't have anything to do with what the word actually represents.

And better yet, trademarking it? F NO.https://t.co/8pFaEGdXI2 — Yuka Ohishi (@0oyukao0) June 25, 2019

One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1 — Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019

Before long, the hashtag #KimOhNo started gaining traction as people used it to criticize Kim for the line's name. They wrote that the formal garment is an integral part of the Japanese culture, and called her use of the term disrespectful.

This is #kimono I wore to my wedding. I'd like Kim to imagine how she'd feel if someone treated her wedding, prom or baptism dresses as lingerie.

"Kimono" are not just clothes but are a symbol that evokes precious memories and important life events. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/gD2KrTzsLR — Misako Oi (@misakohi) June 26, 2019

Wow, @KimKardashian.

Thanks for BUTCHERING Japanese culture!!! My culture is not your plaything.

You don't have any respect for people who are not your family, do you?

In the 15 yrs developing this project, couldn't you find a cultural advisor?#KimOhNo #culturalappropriation https://t.co/OsDYVZxPhx — 🍤kasumi🦄✨ (@kasumihrkw) June 26, 2019

To make matters worse, the Los Angeles Times also reported that Kim had trademarked "Kimono", along with Kimono Body, Kimono Solutionwear, Kimono World, and Kimono Intimates. The trademarks were filed for items including clothing, underwear, headwear, luggage, dog harnesses, whips, and actual kimonos.

Kim Kardashian filed for a bunch of trademarks on the word "kimono" (even for actual kimono), which, if granted, would allow her to ban Japanese companies from using the word "kimono" in America. Somebody call Cool Japan ASAP. 😱😱 https://t.co/1OpWPt2lYJ pic.twitter.com/ieCzKfpeLW — Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) June 25, 2019

Of course, it's not the first time Kim has been accused of co-opting another culture — she's been called out for appropriating Black culture with her so-called "Bo Derek braids".

The reality star hasn't responded to any criticism about the Kimono line's name, but in her announcement, she called it her take on "shapewear and solutions for women that actually work."

"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she wrote, adding that the line would come in sizes from XXS-4XL, as well as in 9 shades.