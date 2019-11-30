Kim Kardashian and All of Her Kids Star in Kanye West's "Closed on Sunday" Music Video

Kanye West just debuted his music video for "Closed on Sunday," and it's truly a family affair.

The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian, and all of the couple's four children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and 6-month-old Psalm — are featured throughout the song's visuals, which appear to have been shot on the family's Wyoming ranch.

The video begins with Kim napping with the kids on a mountainous terrain, while Kanye keeps a watchful eye out. Upon waking, the Wests (dressed in muted Yeezy-inspired sweatsuits) embark on a voyage across the barren landscape, with Kim holding hands with Saint, North, and Chicago and Kanye cradling Psalm in his arms.

Next, the camera pans over to a futuristic four-wheeler carrying the family's matriarch, Kris Jenner, who emerges wearing a fur coat and huge diamond earrings. Meanwhile, a massive group shot reveals more cameos from family members, including Kourtney Kardashian and her little ones.

However, the best part of the video is saved for the last several seconds. At the end of the two-and-a-half minute spectacle, Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North, steals the spotlight by screaming "Chik-fil-A" (a reference to the fast-food chain's religious closure on Sunday) at the top of her lungs.

And...we're speechless.