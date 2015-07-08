Kim Kardashian Explains How Motherhood Makes Her a Better Kids Wear Designer

When it comes to adorable kids wear, the Kardashians take the krown. Leave it up to the three stylish sisters—Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé—to devise a line of too-cute clothing that encompasses every possible event, from the first day of school to a fancy soirée. And the new Kardashian Kids back-to-school collection, which is available on nordstrom.com today, is no different. Replete with faux fur capelets and frothy dresses for her and cool denim and comfy hoodies for him, this collection may just be their cutest yet.

"It’s always fun to design a new collection,” Kim Kardashian tells InStyle. “As a mom, you really know what is functional for a kid and what you want to see and all the soft fabrics and everything that you really think is a necessity when designing." But as it turns out, the actual Kardashian sisters' kids—North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, and Reign Disick—aren’t the first ones on the sisters' minds when designing the collection. "I try to keep all my friends in mind, too. I try to make a wide variety [of styles]," Kim says. "All my friends love [the collection] so it’s been really fun to be able to get them pieces and make them pieces that I know that they would love."

But don’t think that doesn’t mean Nori doesn’t wear the clothes. "She totally wears all the stuff," the doting mom adds. Her favorites? The faux leather leggings, faux fur poncho, and denim shirt. Shop those, plus the rest of the pieces from the collection, on nordstrom.com now and at Babies "R" Us stores nationwide on July 9.

