Kim Kardashian Recalls "Really Funny" Experience Shoplifting with Khloé

Kim Kardashian just recalled a "really funny" memory from her youth, but uh, "funny" is not how most people would describe her experience.

In an interview with Bustle last week, Kim admitted that she and Khloé once shoplifted when they were both teenagers. The item in question? A pair of rimless Christian Dior sunglasses.

Apparently, the Kardashian sisters walked into an empty Dior store, and Khloé spotted a pair of sunglasses that she wanted really badly.

“We were in Hawaii and there was this Christian Dior store and no one [was working] there. Like, it was [in] the wild… just an empty store,” she giggled as she told Bustle. "Khloé really wanted the Dior sunglasses, so she took them and we walked out."

The sunglasses were so good that they made seem to have made their way over to Kim, who said that she still has them, and seems to still be able to find humor in their experience when she looks back.

RELATED: You Can Now Rent Kim Kardashian's NSFW Chanel Bikini

"These sunglasses were everything," she said. "I still have them to this day and they were so much fun. So cute. That was so funny. We were like 'this is wild.' I think the [employee] must have gone to the bathroom or been in the back by herself on a Sunday. I don't know what the story was, but it was really funny."

The sunglasses, she said, were the first pair that she was obsessed with as a teen.

In 2017, Kim also recalled shoplifting with Nicole Richie, admitting on her now-defunct app that they stole a drugstore lipstick when they were around 11 years old.

"We thought we were so badass!" she said at the time. "I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got." (Reminder: The Kardashian family was not exactly hurting for protective eyewear — nor lipstick, for that matter — for their kids. Rob Kardashian work as a lawyer afforded the fam a luxe life in the hills of Calabasas after all.)

Richie, for her part, said that she did not remember the incident, but that "I wouldn’t put it past myself."