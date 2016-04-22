This Might Be Kim Kardashian West's Very First Selfie

Kris Jenner never misses an opportunity to share a good family throwback snap, and her latest in honor of Flashback Friday is almost too funny for words.

The momager took to Instagram today to post a photo of her famous daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, and the youngest Kardashian sister looks none too pleased to be having her picture taken. In the 'gram, a baby Khloé cries as her smiling older sister Kim snaps a selfie. The reason for her tears? Apparently, Mrs. West put clip-on earrings on her sibling that she wasn't so fond of.

"When your big sister puts clip on earrings on you and then takes a selfie to capture the moment.... Lol!!!! @khloekardashian @kimkardashian #memories #family #FBF," Jenner captioned the picture. Could this be this Kim's very first selfie? Check it out for yourself below.

