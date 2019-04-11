In Kim Kardashian's Perfect World, Kendall Jenner Would Be Dating a Kennedy

In her latest interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian West didn't just talk about her dreams of becoming a lawyer (something could very well happen). When she wasn't talking about herself or her husband's antics, Kardashian entertained a little bit of matchmaking magic. According to writer Jonathan Van Meter, when the crew mentioned that a certain Kennedy had a crush on Kim's little sis Kendall, the cover star lit up.

"Kim's eyes twinkle at the prospect of colluding over some dynastic matchmaking," Meter wrote.

The Kennedy in question is John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy. Vogue reports that he has a definite thing for Kendall. And if Kim wants to pivot from making power moves in the world of TV to making real moves in politics, this could be one cosmic love connection worth pursuing. Hollywood Life notes that back in 2013, Schlossberg was training to be a first responder, a decidedly down-to-earth decision for someone with such a prominent last name.

"Jack's very aware of all the privileges and opportunities that come with his family, so his EMT training has a lot to do with the community-service aspect," a source told HL.

The Kennedy clan isn't above dating in the celebrity realm. Taylor Swift famously dated Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert Kennedy Jr, back in 2012. After two years of dating, actor Cheryl Hines married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014. And, who could forget the fact that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are still technically married?

It's not the only Kennedy connection that Kim K. has, either. In addition to the passing fantasy of marrying off her sister into American royalty, she has a bona fide, actual piece of Kennedy history. She told Vogue that she has a watch that once belonged to Jackie O. and wears it like a talisman. It even made an appearance during her visit to President Trump's Oval Office.

"I bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s watch at auction," she added. "I wore it when I went to the White House. It gave me some power: Let's get in there and get this done!"