Why Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Choose Wyoming?

The Kardashians have taken over Miami and their home base of Calabassas, Calif., but the latest move could bring Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West to ... Wyoming. E! News reports that Kim recently extolled the virtues of the Equality State during an appearance on late-night TV, even going as far as confirming that Kanye had purchased property there. But anyone who's followed the power couple knows that this possibility has been a long time coming: Kanye's always had a penchant for far-off locales and he's been a big fan of Wyoming in the past. It was only a matter of time before the Chicago native eschewed Cali and went back to his midwest roots.

"We love Wyoming," Kim said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

West has had a long history with Wyoming. According to Rolling Stone, West debuted his album, Ye, in Jackson Hole. GQ also notes that he retreated to the area to work on his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo. Held at the Diamond Cross Ranch, the listening party for Ye was a way for West to show that he was accessible and warm to various radio personalities from around the country. Teyana Taylor, Bridget Kelly, 2 Chainz, and Ty Dolla $ign were all in attendance, too. It seems that Kanye loved the area so much that he wants to set roots down. People reports that he's chosen the city of Cody, which is 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

"Kanye West has been in Cody, Wyoming, for a few weeks now," a source told People. "He bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools."

TMZ added that the huge swathe of land cost West $14 million. People's insider also explained that the property used to be called "Monster Lake Ranch."

The West family's love of rural America isn't specific to Wyoming. The family has also vacationed in Lake Coeur d'Alene in Northern Idaho. While they were there, Kanye went on a now-infamous shopping spree that may or may not have influenced his Yeezy clothing line. According to GQ, he "wiped out an entire men's jacket rack, but also bought some cycling jerseys and shorts, wetsuits, and a few pairs of running shoes by the brand Hoka." Yeezy's recent nods to traditional workwear and perennially neutral color palette could be a direct product of the shopping trip. With so much of the area inspiring Kanye, it's no surprise that he'd like to keep that motivation going and surround himself with things that get pique his curiosity and creativity.

Thank you Kanye West for supporting my store. Biggest sale EVER!!!! 😆 Posted by Victor Outdoor Seconds on Friday, June 1, 2018

While Kanye is reportedly very gung-ho about living life on the old frontier, his wife isn't so excited. Kim's got her heart set on being on her home turf at least part-time.

"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," she told Fallon. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life … We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."