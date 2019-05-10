Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six, with the addition of their fourth child — a baby boy! The superstar couple welcomed their newest bundle of joy via surrogate on Friday morning.

It was reported late Thursday evening that the couple's surrogate had gone into labor, and hours later, Kim herself confirmed the news of her baby boy's official arrival with a simple tweet: "He's here and he's perfect!"

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

She followed up with another tweet, adding that he looks like "Chicago's twin."

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

No other details, including the baby's name, are known yet, but we're sure it's a matter of time before Kim spills all.

Just last year, Kimye became proud parents to a baby girl, Chicago West, with the help of a surrogate. It was determined that Kim could no longer safely carry a child to term following pregnancy complications with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3.

It turns out, Kardashian has a rare condition called placenta accreta, where it makes it much more difficult to remove the placenta post-delivery. But that hasn't stop Kim and Kanye from doubling their family.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” Kim announced on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2017. Luckily, her first experience with surrogacy was such a positive one, it prompted her to try for a fourth child.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” an insider close to the couple previously told People. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

With the arrival of their second son finally here, the rest, as they say, is history!