Find Out What Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Told North About Baby No. 2

While the world may be waiting with bated breath to find out more information on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's bundle of joy, there's one person who the couple is making sure is in on every single detail: their litle tot, North. "North kind of understands there's a baby in Mom's belly," a source recently told People. "But she thinks everyone has one!"

Luckily North, who's turning two next week, has some time to warm up to the idea of her younger sibling—the star isn't due until December. "They're beyond excited," the source also told the magazine. "Kanye is beaming... he's so happy!"

Kardashian announced her second pregnancy in a teaser following the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday. Since then, the soon-to-be mother-of-two has kept us on our toes with her non-stop parade of stylish maternity ensembles, proving that this baby isn't going to slow her down. See all her most memorable maternity outfits now in our gallery.

