Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate Is in Labor
Kris Jenner got the surprise of her life while filming an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
News broke on Thursday night that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate went into labor, and it wasn’t a TMZ blast or “insider knowledge” that brought us this information — the story came straight from the source: the Kardashian family.
Kris Jenner made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently (set to air on Friday) and got a major surprise when daughter Kourtney Kardashian arrived with both her and Kim’s kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, North, 5, Reign, 4, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.
DeGeneres later revealed that it was Kim who was supposed to surprise Kris for the Mother’s Day episode, but she had a conflict: the birth of her fourth child. “So my mom doesn’t even know this,” the newly 40-year-old Kardashian began, “but Kim’s surrogate went into labor. So she’s at the hospital.”
“No!” a clearly shocked Kris cried. “What are we even doing sitting here?”
RELATED: Which Kardashian-Jenners Actually Pulled Off Camp?
It’s unclear whether Kimye baby no. 4 has arrived, but considering the cat’s already out of the bag, it can’t be long before Kim gives us the update we’re waiting on.
Kim and Kanye’s fourth, a boy, joins big sisters North and Chicago and brother Saint.