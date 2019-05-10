Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate Is in Labor

News broke on Thursday night that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate went into labor, and it wasn’t a TMZ blast or “insider knowledge” that brought us this information — the story came straight from the source: the Kardashian family.

Kris Jenner made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently (set to air on Friday) and got a major surprise when daughter Kourtney Kardashian arrived with both her and Kim’s kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, North, 5, Reign, 4, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.

DeGeneres later revealed that it was Kim who was supposed to surprise Kris for the Mother’s Day episode, but she had a conflict: the birth of her fourth child. “So my mom doesn’t even know this,” the newly 40-year-old Kardashian began, “but Kim’s surrogate went into labor. So she’s at the hospital.”

“No!” a clearly shocked Kris cried. “What are we even doing sitting here?”

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

It’s unclear whether Kimye baby no. 4 has arrived, but considering the cat’s already out of the bag, it can’t be long before Kim gives us the update we’re waiting on.

Kim and Kanye’s fourth, a boy, joins big sisters North and Chicago and brother Saint.