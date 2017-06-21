Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired a Surrogate to Have a Third Baby

Congratulations are in order for the West family!

According to People, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are planning to have a new baby via surrogate. The pair have hired the surrogate as of this week.

The couple has been open about their struggle to have another child, but that isn't stopping them from expanding their brood. They are already parents to 4-year-old North and 18-month-old Saint, but have long expressed a desire to have more children.

On the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed to her mom Kris Jenner that she wouldn't be able to have another baby on her own.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” she said.

We don't know yet who the Kardashian West surrogate is, but the family has no shortage of volunteers. Everyone from sister Khloé Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen have offered to be a surrogate for the family.

Best of luck to the happy family.