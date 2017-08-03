Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Accidental Selfie Is the Funniest Thing You'll See Today

Kanye should know better than standing between Kim and her selfies.

Mrs. Kardashian West, her rapper husband, and the fam’s newest addition, Sushi the Pomeranian, accidentally took a hilarious photo together for the Selfish author’s Instagram page.

Kim shared her social media faux pas on Thursday, revealing a cropped photo of herself clad in a ribbed white tank, Sushi adorably curled up in her lap. To Kim’s right you can see a far-off hallway, the entrance of which Kanye is seen emerging from.

“When you're trying to take a with but you're photo bombed by your hubby,” the reality star captioned the LOL-worthy image.

Just yesterday, Kim put out a desperate plea to her 102 million Instagram followers, asking how she should go about stepping up her Insta’ game.

I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Clearly, Kanye was the answer to Kim’s photo-sharing woes. We don’t simply want more Kanye photobombs, we NEED them.